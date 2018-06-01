Benefits Of Eating Watermelon

Now that summer is just around the corner, if you're looking for a refreshing treat that will offer you a number of health benefits, too, look to the green gourd with the delicious red center, watermelon! Here's what the watermelon offers:

Loaded with antioxidants.

Detoxifies the body.

Boosts the immune system.

Regulates blood pressure.

Improves heart health.

Lowers blood sugar.

Cleans the kidneys.

Strengthens bones.

Increases energy.

Burns fat and promotes weight loss.

Rejuvinates the skin.

Slows the aging process.

For a lot of people, the biggest challenge is determining if a watermelon is ripe. Here's how to pick the perfect watermelon according to Daniel Egel, from the Southwest-Purdue Agricultural Center, who formerley worked for a watermelon seed company as a plant pathologist. Egel says, "A watermelon that is ripe will be faded on the top. If the watermelon has stripes, look at the area between the stripes. This area should be a light green. Turn the watermelon over and look at the place where the fruit stood on the ground. If the watermelon is ripe, the 'belly spot' will be white or yellow. If you can see the stripes through the belly spot, it may not be ripe. " He adds that you should avoid any melon that is lumpy.