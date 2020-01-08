Benefits Of Working From Home

Working from home could be the key to happiness! But let's face it, not all of us have that ability. Unless my employer is willing to install a home studio for me (not likely), I'll still be making my way into Farmington to play your favorite Lite Rock. However if you can, you may want to consider it. Here are some advantages to working from home, according to a study by Owl Labs of working folks in the U.S. between the ages of 22 and 65.

26% of remote workers stated they make over $100,000, as opposed to the 8% of on-site workers, and 7% of remote workers make less than $25,000, compared to 10% of on-site workers.

83% of the participants (workers from home and offices) claimed that working from home makes them happier.

81% of all participants said the ability to work from home would help them deal with work and life conflicts.

People who worked full-time at home were happy with their jobs 22% more often than on-site workers.

And it's not just employees that benefit. A 20-year study by the American Psychologist Association concluded, “it’s a win-win for employees and employers, resulting in higher morale and job satisfaction and lower employee stress and turnover.”