The Best Color To Paint Your Bedroom For A Good Night's Sleep

If you're having trouble sleeping at night, try painting your bedroom. Not just any color will do the trick. According to the National Sleep Foundation, the best color for optimal sleeping conditions is: BLUE!

It has to do with receptors in your eyes that are responsible for regulating your body clock. That affects how tired you feel during the daytime, which in turn has an impact on how well you perform even the simplest tasks.

Blue is best, because it has a calming effect on the brain. Even though your eyes are closed, those receptors are still picking up on your surroundings. The color blue has been shown to lower blood pressure and heart rate, which also improves your quality of sleep.

Although painting your bedroom blue, if it isn't already, is a good start, experts say you also need to follow a regular sleep schedule, and sleep hygiene. For example, avoid bright light an hour before bedtime, stay away from stimulants (like nicotine and caffeine), and don't eat just before bedtime.

So get painting, turn off the lights, close the refrigerator and sleep tight. Good night!