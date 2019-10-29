Best Connecticut Towns For Trick-Or-Treating
October 29, 2019
If you're looking for some of the best places to take the kids trick-or-treating on Halloween, here are a few suggestions compiled from the experts on such things. Go get that candy!
- KENT - Businesses on Main Street get into the spirit with decorations and handing out candy. Then you can stick around for the Thriller Flash Mob at 7pm on Main Street!
- MYSTIC - Both Mystic Seaport and Olde Mistick Village will be filled with costumed characters and plenty of treats.
- NEW HAVEN - Free trunk or treating, live music as well as arts and crafts.
- NEW BRITAIN - Thousands of children are invited to trick-or-treat in the downtown area. There are over 30 candy distribution spots that keep the treats flowing from 5:00-7:00.
- NEW MILFORD - People register their vehicles, decorate them, and then park around the town green from 5:30-7:30 and pass out candy as children "trunk or treat" from car to car.
- RIDGEFIELD - The whole town comes out to celebrate as they close down Main Street & New Street as kids go trick-or-treating from house to house.
- WILLIMANTIC - Church Street to High Street will be closed to traffic as over 30 downtown merchants will be offering treats and entertainment. There will be pumpkin carving and a haunted house, too.
- WINDSOR - Where the Chamber of Commerce brings folks to the downtown green to get candy handed out by area businesses. There's also free hayrides and a movie.