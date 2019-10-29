Best Connecticut Towns For Trick-Or-Treating

If you're looking for some of the best places to take the kids trick-or-treating on Halloween, here are a few suggestions compiled from the experts on such things. Go get that candy!

KENT - Businesses on Main Street get into the spirit with decorations and handing out candy. Then you can stick around for the Thriller Flash Mob at 7pm on Main Street!

- Businesses on Main Street get into the spirit with decorations and handing out candy. Then you can stick around for the Thriller Flash Mob at 7pm on Main Street! MYSTIC - Both Mystic Seaport and Olde Mistick Village will be filled with costumed characters and plenty of treats.

Both Mystic Seaport and Olde Mistick Village will be filled with costumed characters and plenty of treats. NEW HAVEN - Free trunk or treating, live music as well as arts and crafts.

- Free trunk or treating, live music as well as arts and crafts. NEW BRITAIN - Thousands of children are invited to trick-or-treat in the downtown area. There are over 30 candy distribution spots that keep the treats flowing from 5:00-7:00.

- Thousands of children are invited to trick-or-treat in the downtown area. There are over 30 candy distribution spots that keep the treats flowing from 5:00-7:00. NEW MILFORD - People register their vehicles, decorate them, and then park around the town green from 5:30-7:30 and pass out candy as children "trunk or treat" from car to car.

- People register their vehicles, decorate them, and then park around the town green from 5:30-7:30 and pass out candy as children "trunk or treat" from car to car. RIDGEFIELD - The whole town comes out to celebrate as they close down Main Street & New Street as kids go trick-or-treating from house to house.

- The whole town comes out to celebrate as they close down Main Street & New Street as kids go trick-or-treating from house to house. WILLIMANTIC - Church Street to High Street will be closed to traffic as over 30 downtown merchants will be offering treats and entertainment. There will be pumpkin carving and a haunted house, too.

- Church Street to High Street will be closed to traffic as over 30 downtown merchants will be offering treats and entertainment. There will be pumpkin carving and a haunted house, too. WINDSOR - Where the Chamber of Commerce brings folks to the downtown green to get candy handed out by area businesses. There's also free hayrides and a movie.