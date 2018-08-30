Where you choose to spend your golden years can be based on a lot of things. Bankrate looked at a number of those factors to determine the best state for retirement. Including cost of living, crime rate, taxes, quality of healthcare, and weather.

When all the numbers were crunched, the best state to retire is: SOUTH DAKOTA! Not Florida, as you may have predicted. Although the Sunshine State did place 5th on the list. The rest of the top 5 were: #2 - Utah, #3 Idaho, #4 New Hampshire.

The reason South Dakota placed higher than the other 49 states? South Dakotans scored the highest on the well-being score and have been in the top six since 2013. They are also free from income taxes and live in the second most tax-friendly state in the country, according to the Tax Foundation, which offers relief for seniors living on a fixed income. The state also scored well on health care value and measured well on cultural vitality.

The worst state for retirement is New York! The Empire State ranked just below Maryland & New Mexico who tied for second worst. Connecticut placed at #35, despite ranking in the top 5 for both low crime and high culture.