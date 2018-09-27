Best Travel Destinations For Fall

If you’re planning a getaway this fall, here are some of the top destinations according to Fortune Magazine.

MONTREAL – Just a few hours from Connecticut by train or car, there’s plenty to do just north of the border. Modern attractions like the casino (which can be a bit of a challenge if you don’t speak French) are easily accessible with the clean and quiet subway system. If you like some more historical sites, you can check out some of the churches built hundreds of years ago. Don’t miss the stunning views of Mount Royal Park, conveniently located on a hill in the center of the city.

DAMARISCOTTA, MAINE – Anywhere in New England is a great place to visit during autumn. But, Damariscotta is best known for its Maine Pumpkinfest and Regatta held every Columbus Day weekend. Among the activities are pumpkin boat races. Participants carve out pumpkins that weigh over 600 pounds. There's also live music and art exhibits.

ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA – Easy access to the Blue Ridge Parkway where you can take in the views via vehicle. And plenty of hiking trails if you prefer to get a little closer to nature. Make sure to visit the Biltmore Estate, too. See a prime example of luxury in the Gilded Age as built by the Vanderbilts.

BIG SUR, CALIFORNIA – Perfect for a little longer trip, easily accessible from Los Angeles or San Francisco. The Pacific Coast Highway is recently open again after a landslide in 2017. Enjoy the views of the Pacific Ocean and the Redwoods with plenty of roadside stops and attractions.

JACKSON HOLE, WYOMING – Another good trip if you’ve got some time on your hands. But with the average high temperature in October of 58 degrees, you’ll want to make sure you bring some warm clothes. The fall colors are best seen in the Grand Teton National Park and Snake River Canyon.