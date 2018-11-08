The Best Ways To Feel Better When You Catch A Cold

It's getting to be that time of year. We're spending more time inside, and the weather's turning colder, and you're bound to catch a cold. While there's no cure for the common cold, there are some things you can do to ease your misery. These tips are from the Mayo Clinic:

Stay hydrated - Water, juice, clear broth or warm lemon water with honey helps loosen congestion and prevents dehydration. Avoid alcohol, coffee and caffeinated sodas, which can make dehydration worse.

- Water, juice, clear broth or warm lemon water with honey helps loosen congestion and prevents dehydration. Avoid alcohol, coffee and caffeinated sodas, which can make dehydration worse. Rest - Your body needs to heal.

- Your body needs to heal. Gargle with saltwater - 1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon salt dissolved in an 8-ounce glass of warm water can temporarily relieve a sore or scratchy throat.

- 1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon salt dissolved in an 8-ounce glass of warm water can temporarily relieve a sore or scratchy throat. Decongest - Over-the-counter saline nasal drops and sprays can help relieve stuffiness.

- Over-the-counter saline nasal drops and sprays can help relieve stuffiness. Use over the counter pain relievers - Adults can take acetaminophen, ibuprofen or aspirin to combat pain.

- Adults can take acetaminophen, ibuprofen or aspirin to combat pain. Sip warm liquids - Take in warm liquids, such as chicken soup, tea or warm apple juice. It can be soothing and ease congestion by increasing mucus flow.

- Take in warm liquids, such as chicken soup, tea or warm apple juice. It can be soothing and ease congestion by increasing mucus flow. Add moisture to the air - A cool-mist vaporizer or humidifier can add moisture to your home, which might help loosen congestion. Change the water daily, and clean the unit according to the manufacturer's instructions.

Colds aren't usually a major health concern, but they can make you feel miserable. The best thing you can do is take care of yourself. Get plenty of rest, drink fluids and keep the air around you moist. Also, remember to wash your hands frequently.