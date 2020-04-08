Big Y To Close For Two Days

Big Y World Class Markets will be closed for two days this Sunday, Easter Sunday, and Monday. The store will use that time to clean and restock their facilities. Once reopening on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 they will continue operating under the current hours; 7:00am-8:00am each morning for seniors and those with compromised immune systems, and 8:00am-8:00pm for all customers. Big Y Express gas stations and convenience stores will only be closed on Sunday.

President and CEO of the Springfield-based grocer, Charles D'Amour said, “We want to thank all of our retail heroes. We hope that this break will allow our employees to spend more time with their loved ones and give them a much-needed rest."