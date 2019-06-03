Billy Joel Continues To Roll Out The Surprise Guests At Madison Square Garden

Since Billy Joel began his monthly residency in 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York, he has had the opportunity to bring various guest stars onto the stage with him. “That’s what’s good about playing in New York City,” Joel recently told Rolling Stone. “Somebody’s always in town while you’re in town and if they ask, ‘Can we come to the show?’ I say, ‘Yeah bring your ax.’ If they don’t want to, they don’t have to, but they’re always invited.”

Bruce Springsteen, Paul Simon, Miley Cyrus, John Fogerty, Sting, John Mayer, Tony Bennett and John Mellencamp have all joined the piano man at different shows over the past five years. And Sunday night (6/2/19) the list of guest appearances grew with the addition of Joe Elliott from Def Leppard. Check out their performance of Pour Some Sugar On Me.

Joel, who recently turned 70, has now given over 100 performances at the famed venue. He is also MSG's first ever music franchise.