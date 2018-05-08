Bob Dylan Set To Open Distillery In Nashville

Inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 30 years ago, legendary singer-songwriter Bob Dylan is now diving into the realm of distilling whiskey. Dylan is set to open a new distillery in Nashville next year.

Angel’s Envy Bourbon co-founder Marc Bushala, unveiled a line of craft American whiskeys last week under the name Heaven’s Door. And they will have their potent potable distilled at Dylan's new facility; a renovated 140-year old church in Music City's SoBro neighborhood. Tennessee's liquor laws were relaxed in 2009, creating a surge in distilleries. There are now 30 such businesses across the state.

Answering the unasked question why. Dylan said in a statement, “I’ve been traveling for decades, and I’ve been able to try some of the best spirits that the world of whiskey has to offer. This is great whiskey. I am happy to be partnering with Marc and our entire team as we bring Heaven’s Door to the public.”