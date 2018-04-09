Bon Jovi Cancels Shows Ahead of Rock Hall Induction

Bon Jovi was forced to postpone their two shows in Montreal last week due to band and crew members suffering from the flu. In a tweet, the band apologized for any inconvenience, and said the shows will be held next month.

"Unfortunately due to band and crew members being affected by the flu epidemic, the 2 Bon Jovi shows in Montreal have been rescheduled. Tickets for the April 4th will be honored on May 17th and tickets for April 5th will be honored on May 18th. We apologize for the inconvenience."

The band is set to be inducted into the Rock n' Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland this Saturday (4/18). Former band members Richie Sambora and Alex John Such will participate in the induction ceremony.

The band's new song, "When We Were Us" available on the reissued album "This House is Not For Sale" is, according to keyboardist David Bryan, "about where we were, where we are and where we're doing." You can hear that song on Lite 100.5 WRCH.