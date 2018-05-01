Bonnie Raitt Cancels Tour Dates

Bonnie Raitt took to Twitter Monday (4/30) morning to announce that she would be canceling her tour dates due to "health issues". Those issues relate to an unspecified surgery the singer will be undergoing. It was during a routine physical exam that doctors determined Raitt needed the procedure. She added that the prognosis is good, and she fully expects to rejoin James Taylor on the road later this summer. The two had announced a co-headlining tour back in January.

Raitt went on to say, “I’m deeply sorry to have to disappoint my fans, James and colleagues with these cancellations. I was so looking forward to our tour, but I’m very grateful that the doctors feel this can be taken care of with surgery. I’m feeling strong and am in great hands with my wonderful team."