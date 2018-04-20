Bono Receives First Ever George W. Bush Leadership Award

The first ever George W. Bush Medal for Distinguished Leadership was awarded Thursday to U2 frontman Bono. The former president presented the Irish singer with the medal at the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas.

Bono was honored for all the work he's done in helping fight the AIDS crisis in Africa. Bush said that the first time he met the singer, "you knew more statistics, like you were coming right out of the CIA." Adding, "This is a guy who has got a huge heart, obviously a talent, but cares so much about the human condition that he spends an enormous amount of time and capital on saving lives."

He joked that he was concerned he might get fired by his bandmates since they were in Montreal rehearsing for their upcoming tour while the singer was accepting awards from the former president. "I kind of snuck out the back window," Bono told Bush.

The singer also offered his condolences to the Bush family over the death of Barbara Bush earlier this week.