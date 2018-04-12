Burning Calories In The Yard

If you want to get in a good workout, you can burn some calories while you clean up your yard. I spent some time last weekend with help from my wife and my parents getting things spruced up around the house. So, in addition to getting some fresh air, we got some exercise. Here's how many calories you can burn while getting something accomplished.

Raking and bagging leaves: 350-450 calories per hour

Pulling weeds or planting flowers: 200-400 calories per hour

Mowing the lawn: 250-350 calories per hour

Of course, the number of calories you'll burn has variables. Depending on your weight, or how quickly you walk behind your lawn mower, for example, will change the amount of calories used.