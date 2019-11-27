Busiest Airports In America

There's not much you can do at this point if your holiday travel plans take you to, or through, one of these airports. However, if they do, you can at least be prepared that you're more likely to encounter a delay at one of these hubs. That, of course, is under normal circumstances. If inclement weather becomes a factor, it doesn't really matter into which airport you're flying. Travel safely.

The 10 busiest U.S. airports, and the number of travelers (in millions) in 2018:

ATL - Atlanta, GA (107.4) LAX - Los Angeles, CA (87.5) ORD - Chicago, IL (83.2) DFW - Dallas/Fort Worth, TX (69.1) DEN - Denver, CO (64.5) JFK - New York, NY (61.6) SFO - San Francisco, CA (57.7) LAS - Las Vegas, NV (49.9) SEA - Seattle, WA (49.8) MCO - Orlando, FL (47.7)

Source: Airports Council International