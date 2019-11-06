Camila Cabello Added To List Of Performers For The AMA's

The American Music Awards will be held later this month in Los Angeles, and the list of performers is starting to become complete. As for the awards themselves, Post Malone leads the list with seven nominations, followed by Ariana Grande and first-time nominee Billie Eilish with six each. Taylor Swift will receive the Artist of the Decade award, and if she wins just 2 of the 5 awards for which she's nominated, will surpass Michael Jackson for the most AMA's won. Swift will also be performing.

Others who will be showcasing their talents on November 24th include the recently announced Camila Cabello, Billie Eilish and Lizzo. The latter two performing at the AMA's for the very first time. Dua Lipa and Selena Gomez will also take the stage at the Microsoft Theater.

The awards will be shown live on ABC beginning at 8:00 p.m.