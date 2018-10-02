Catching A Cold From The Cold

There's a good chance your mother, or your father, or your grandmother would tell you to bundle up, because you don't want to catch a cold. But that isn't how you get sick, you get sick from a virus. My dad would say the cold weather lowers your immunity, so you're more susceptible to a virus. It turns out, they're right!

A team of scientists from Yale University discovered that lower temperatures weaken the nose’s first line of immune defenses.

Previously, scientists thought the association between winter and colds was probably more behavioral than biological. The theory being that more people sharing air inside warm spaces could lead to more transmission of viruses. However, this study adds biological evidence to mix, revealing that cold weather actually hampers our defenses against infection.

So bundle up, you don't want to catch a cold.