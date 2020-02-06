Celebrating Bob Marley's 75th Birthday

Legendary reggae artist Bob Marley would have turned 75 today (February 6, 2020). He passed away in 1981, but his music lives on. One of those tunes, Redemption Song, which was released 40 years ago, has a new look. It's the first installment in a year-long celebration of his birthday. The video was created by French artists Octave Marsal and Theo De Gueltzl and features nearly 3,000 original drawings. Check it out:

Video of Bob Marley &amp; The Wailers - Redemption Song (Official Video)

Videos of previously unreleased material will be released throughout the year, encompassing music, art, photography and more.