A Christmas Classic For The Farmers

December 19, 2018
Chuck Taylor

ID 33466105 © Eti Swinford | Dreamstime.com

Christmas
Features
Music
Shows

I'll admit this song probably doesn't deserve the distinction of being called a classic. However, it's one that takes me back a couple of decades when I was playing Christmas songs in the northwest corner of Connecticut. A favorite of some of the dairy farmers that I used to be acquainted with. And since my grandfather and uncle both drove milk trucks picking up the product from many of those farms, it holds a particularly fond place in my history. Enjoy The Caroling Cattle with Santa Cow.

Christmas music
Santa Cow