Christmas Traffic Will Be Heavy

You won't be alone if you're hitting the road before Christmas.

Triple-A expects this to be the busiest travel year since the began tracking holiday travel in 2001. Accoriding to a survey conducted by INRIX for AAA, a record-breaking 112.5 million Americans will be traveling this year. That's a 4.4 percent increase over 2017.

The cities that are the most congested, could see travel time increase by as much as four times longer compared to a normal trip. And the state expected to see the largest number of residents traveling is just to our north; Massachusetts. Bay staters are expected to travel in record numbers, with 2.45 million traveling away from home this year, 2.1 million of them by car.