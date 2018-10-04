The Chronicles of Narnia Headed For Netflix

The Chronicles of Narnia, the children's series written by C.S. Lewis, and adapted numerous times over for various types of media will be getting another reworking. This time for Netflix which has obtained the rights to these classic stories.

Although many have debated the order in which the books should be read, the original publications went like this:

The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe

Prince Caspian

The Voyage of the Dawn Treader

The Silver Chair

The Horse and His Boy

The Magician's Nephew

The Last Battle

While some of the stories have previously been made into various movies and other projects, Netflix says they will be producing “new series and film projects” based on the children’s fantasy books. They also pointed out that this is the first time the rights to all seven books have been held by the same company. That has led to speculation that this could be the first time that the series is adapted in its entirety.