Cirque du Soleil Luzia Now Playing In Hartford

Cirque du Soleil Luzia made its Hartford premiere under the Grand Chapiteau on Market Street on June 19th. This is the 17th show that Cirque has presented under the Big Top and has been on the road since 2016. This particular white and yellow tent represents the importance of the solar system elements of space, especially the moon, in Mexican culture. The name Luzia fuses the sound of luz ("light" in Spanish) and lluvia ("rain"), two elements at the core of the show’s creation.

This is the fourth different Cirque du Soleil show I've seen. Each one brings a sense of marvel, and elements of humor. The talented acrobats and performers never disappoint. The inclusion of water as a core of the show was a twist I hadn't seen before. Plus, it was particularly interesting to see a French-Canadian take on Mexican culture. The music was also quite enjoyable.

Here are a few of the pictures I took at the show.

Photo credit: Chuck Taylor

Photo credit: Chuck Taylor

Photo credit: Chuck Taylor

Performances will be given daily until July 21st. If you're interested in purchasing tickets, click here.