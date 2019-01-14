Clemson Football Team Set To Visit White House

It's been a long standing tradition for teams who have won national championships to be invited to the White House. Same goes for the latest college national football champion Clemson Tigers who are scheduled to visit the president tonight (Monday, January 14, 2019). Some people don't think they should go, because of the government shutdown; or because they disagree with the president's policies.

The Philadelphia Eagles didn't make a trip to the White House after winning their first Super Bowl title. In fact, their invitation was rescinded after a number of players decided they wouldn't attend.

Others argue that it's an honor to be invited to the home of the leader of the free world, regardless of who holds the office. President Trump tweeted, “I look forward to hosting, right out of the great State of South Carolina, the 2019 NCAA Football Champion Clemson Tigers at the White House on Monday, January 14th. What a game, what a coach, what a team!”

This will be the second trip to the Trump White House for Clemson, after they beat Alabama 44-16 in the College Football Playoff National Championship earlier this month.