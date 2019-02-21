College Baseball Returning To Dunkin' Donuts Park

Dunkin' Donuts Park in Hartford, home of the Yard Goats, will be the site of seven Division I college baseball games this spring. The college baseball schedule will begin on April 5th, nearly a week before the Yard Goats home opener. UConn, Central Connecticut, and University of Hartford will all play some games at one of the nicest ballparks in the minor leagues. Here's the schedule of games:

Friday, April 5th - UConn Huskies vs Cincinnati Bearcats (7:05 PM)

Saturday, April 6th - UConn Huskies vs Cincinnati Bearcats (2:05 PM)

Wednesday, April 17th - Hartford Hawks vs University of Rhode Island Rams (6:05 PM)

Friday, May 3rd - UConn Huskies vs Wichita State Shockers (7:05 PM)

Saturday, May 4th - UConn Huskies vs Wichita State Shockers (2:05 PM)

Tuesday, May 7th - Hartford Hawks vs CCSU Blue Devils (10:35 AM)

Tuesday, May 14th - Hartford Hawks vs LIU Brooklyn Blackbirds (6:05 PM)

Tickets, which start at $10, go on sale Friday (2/22) morning at 9:00 and can be purchased in person at the Yard Goats box office, by phone at (860)-246-4628, or on their website by clicking here.