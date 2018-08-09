Combining Two Great Ideas In One Place

A married couple in Minnesota has found a way to use the same piece of land to combine two helpful ideas. Solar power and bee hives.

The increase in the use of solar energy has simultaneously occurred with the alarming decrease in the honey bee population. So, Travis and Chiara Bolton have established hives at solar facilities in their home state. Bolton Bees produced about 3,600 pounds of honey in their first attempt at this one year ago. “We strongly believe in this collaboration. It is utilizing the land underneath solar panels; instead of just having gravel or cheap turf grass. Solar energy is cheap, and being installed rapidly throughout the nation. The land should be used to plant healthy habitat for pollinators.”

The Boltons are now looking into expanding their business by opening apiaries at solar sites in Wisconsin, Iowa and Illinois.