The Common Practice That Removes All The Flavor From Your Fresh Tomatoes

If you love the taste of fresh tomatoes, stop putting them in the refrigerator!

Researchers at The University of Florida found that when tomatoes are stored at the temperature kept in most refrigerators, irreversible genetic changes take place that erases some of their flavors forever. It doesn't matter what kind of tomatoes they are either. It happens to all of them.

The tomato's flavors begin to degrade as soon as it is picked, and putting it in the fridge further accelerates that process. Time to find a place on the counter for your tomatoes.