This Company Is Helping Americans And The Environment

Here's a business model more companies should get behind.

Tidal New York makes their flip flops right here in the U.S.A. They hire, almost exclusively, returning veterans to make those sandals. Plus, they use materials from artisans at family-owned companies in Maine, Massachusetts, Missouri, New Hampshire, and New Jersey. Their factories use 100% wind energy and return the surplus back to the grid.

Furthermore, they are setting up a recycling program and working to eliminate single-use plastic from all their packaging.

Click here to go to their website, where you may find some summer footwear to your liking.