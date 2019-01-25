Connecticut Among Most Educated States

In a study published at wallethub, the states were ranked to determine which are the most educated. The criteria used to determine that list included educational attainment, school quality, and achievement gaps between genders and races. When the numbers were crunched, Connecticut came in at #4.

Grouping the population of each state into two categories after determing percentage of adults with a college degree and quality of education, the top 5 were:

Massachusetts Maryland Vermont Connecticut Colorado

Other findings showed that Montana had the highest percentage of high school graduates while California had the lowest.

Massachusetts had the most bachelor's degree holders, West Virginia the fewest.

Massachusetts also had the highest number of those with professional degrees, while North Dakota had less than any other state.