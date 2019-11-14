Copper Hospital Beds Could Greatly Reduce Illness

A new study shows that copper hospital beds would reduce the spread of infection and save lives. The study conducted at the Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston found that copper beds in the Intensive Care Unit had 95% less bacteria than traditional hospital beds. Dr. Michael G. Schmidt, a professor of microbiology and immunology, suggested the change could save lives equal to if "a wide body jet crashed every day."

Hospital beds are one of the most contaminated surfaces in hospitals, and copper has been known to prevent illness for thousands of years. A big problem right now is that copper hospital beds are not available commercially.

During the study, researchers found that traditional hospital beds with plastic surfaces contained dangerous amounts of bacteria, with 90 percent of bacterial samples exceeding safe levels. The copper beds had far fewer microbes and also remained below the level considered dangerous throughout the patients’ stays.

Researchers believe that copper hospital beds would not only lead to major improvements in patient recovery as well as lives saved, but also offer huge savings in the amount of money spent on healthcare.