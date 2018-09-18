Could You Handle 11 Hours On An Airplane?

Beginning next April, when you're done with another long New England winter, you can get away to Hawaii. And you'll only have to board one flight!

That's because Hawaiian Airlines is offering a non-stop flight from Boston's Logan Airport to Hawaii 5 days a week. Nearly 500 people travel from New England to Hawaii every single day. And Boston is the largest city in the U.S. without non-stop air service to Hawaii. About $76-million in airline tickets between Beantown and Honolulu were sold last year.

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker said, "The Commonwealth is excited to welcome Hawaiian Airlines to Logan Airport, providing a new connection between our states. This route will provide travelers from Hawaii direct access to all that the Commonwealth has to offer, including our nation-leading innovation economy, while also making travel for New England residents to Hawaii easier."

There's certainly a desire for New Englanders to head to the islands, but Boston's exceptional schools and medical facilities also draw the islanders to the Northeast. The airline is offering special roundtrip fares of $617. Those tickets need to be purchased by Sunday (9/23/18).