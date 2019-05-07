Couple Manages To Ride Every Ride At All 4 Disney World Theme Parks In One Day

Attempting to ride every single attraction at Walt Disney World is a daunting task. Attempting every attraction at each of the 4 theme parks is monumental. Then doing it all in a span of 24 hours? Impossible. Unless you're Shane Lindsay and Kristina Hawkins. And it's not the first time they've done it! Although in their most recent attempt, they made the task even more difficult for themselves by doing it without using a single FastPass. Those are basically "reservations" you make for an attraction in advance. You're then scheduled for a specific time to visit the attraction, thus avoiding a potentially lengthy wait in line.

The couple took the four-parks-one-day challenge beginning their day at 8 a.m. and finishing at 2 a.m., after the park had closed. They also took a selfie on each attraction to prove they actually did it.

Shane runs his own website, Parkeology.com, where he shares all of his tips and tricks for completing this full day of every Disney attraction, which the couple has dubbed the Parkeology Challenge. The rules of the challenge include registering yourself for the challenge on the Parkeology website, Tweeting photos of yourself on every attraction you ride throughout the day, and screenshotting a photo of the Walt Disney World app if you intend to use any FastPasses during your day. Not taking a picture is the same as missing the attraction. And you must ride every ride from start to finish.