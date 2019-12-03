Cure A Cough With Chocolate

Researchers at Imperial College in London found that theobromine, an alkaloid in cocoa, is better at suppressing the urge to cough than codeine; an established ingredient in cough medicines. And now, the results of the largest real-world study of an over-the-counter cough remedy ever undertaken in Europe shows the same thing. This proves that a new medicine which contains cocoa is better than the standard syrup used in cough medicine. The head-to-head comparison found that patients taking the chocolate-based medicine had a significant improvement in symptoms within two days.

Professor Alyn Morice, head of cardiovascular and respiratory studies at the University of Hull, and a founding member of the International Society for the Study of Cough, confirms the studies' findings. She says, "I know that might sound like something out of Mary Poppins, but as an independent clinician who has spent years researching the mechanism of cough, I can assure you the evidence is actually as solid a bar of Fruit and Nut."

It has to do with the properties of cocoa. It is stickier and more viscose than standard cough medicines. The chocolate will coat your throat as you eat it, and for added benefits, make it dark chocolate. Hot chocolate won't have the same impact, since it isn't in contact with your throat for a long enough period of time to soothe the nerve endings that are causing the irritation.