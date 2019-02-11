The Cure For Hair Loss May Lie Under The Golden Arches

Researchers in Japan have discovered an ingredient in McDonald's french fries can grow hair on mice by reproducing hair follicale germs, leading to simultaneous new hair growth. It's not what's in the french fries, but rather in the oil in which the fries are cooked. More specifically, it's a chemical that's added to the oil to prevent it from frothing.

The study's author, Professor Junji Fukuda from Yokohama National University explained, "This simple method is very robust and promising. We hope that this technique will improve human hair regenerative therapy to treat hair loss." The therapy involves regenerating hair follicles, the tiny organs that grow and sustain hair, which is one of the more challenging obstacles to hair regenerative medicine.

While hair loss is not life-threatening, it is problematic for people all over the world. This new therapy may lead to a cure for those who suffer from it.