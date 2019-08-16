Dale Earnhardt Jr. Pulled From Broadcast After Plane Crash

Dale Earnhardt, Jr. his wife Amy and daughter were on board a private jet that crashed at the end of a runway at Elizabethon Municipal Airport in Elizabethton, Tennessee. No one was injured in the crash that happened around 2:40pm on Thursday, August 15, 2019. According to Elizabethton Fire Chief Barry Carrier, the small plane crashed near the end of the runway, plowed through a fence past the runway and caught on fire.

All on board were able to escape on their own before the fire erupted. They were taken to a local hospital and released on Thursday night.

The Federal Aviation Administration said that it will investigate the crash site and that the National Transportation Safety Board, who sent two investigators to the scene, will make a determination on the probable cause of the crash.

Meanwhile, Jr. who was scheduled to be part of the NASCAR broadcast Saturday night in Bristol, Tennessee, about 15 miles from the crash site, has been pulled from that obligation by NBC.