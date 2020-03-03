Dangers Of Talking Politics

A study done last month by VitalSmarts, a leadership training company, found more than half of us have been in a political discussion that resulted in verbal attacks, insults, or name-calling. The 55% was up from 41% in 2016. Not only that, but 71% say they were involved in such a debate that it permanently damaged their relationship with the other person. Some other findings included:

69 percent lost respect for a person

57 percent unfriended someone from social media

38 percent avoided people in the hallway or social situations

23 percent dropped a friend

18 percent avoided holidays with some relatives

17 percent declined party or dinner invitations

If you want to continue to discuss politics, but minimize the chance of damaging your personal relationships, try these 4 tips: