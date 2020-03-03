Dangers Of Talking Politics
March 3, 2020
A study done last month by VitalSmarts, a leadership training company, found more than half of us have been in a political discussion that resulted in verbal attacks, insults, or name-calling. The 55% was up from 41% in 2016. Not only that, but 71% say they were involved in such a debate that it permanently damaged their relationship with the other person. Some other findings included:
- 69 percent lost respect for a person
- 57 percent unfriended someone from social media
- 38 percent avoided people in the hallway or social situations
- 23 percent dropped a friend
- 18 percent avoided holidays with some relatives
- 17 percent declined party or dinner invitations
If you want to continue to discuss politics, but minimize the chance of damaging your personal relationships, try these 4 tips:
- Focus on Learning: Make your conversation a chance to learn from each other not to change each other's minds. Being curious about another's position is sufficient motivation to engage.
- Limit your Intent and Ask for Permission: Explain that you aren't trying to change the person's mind or attack their position. Then ask for permission to talk about the sensitive topic.
- Show Respect: If you disrespect another, it's all people can think about. Others will simply avoid you. Over-communicate your respect for the other person and his or her opinion.
- Find Common Ground: Look for areas of agreement. When you disagree, look for the greater principle governing both opinions and you'll likely find a mutual purpose behind your convictions.