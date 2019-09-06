Darius Rucker Joins Team Blake

When The Voice returns to NBC on September 23rd, Darius Rucker of Hootie & The Blowfish will be the mentor on Blake Shelton's team. Guaranteeing a win for Shelton, Rucker said, "Blake is always honest with them and he’s always got something cool to say.” Adding that he and his family watch all the time. Blake said the choice was obvious, joking, "You know Darius literally has proven that if he decides whatever it is he wants to do in life, he conquers it.’”

Other changes this season are the departure of Adam Levine, the return of Gwen Stefani who joins her beau Shelton as a coach alongside Kelly Clarkson and John Legend. In addition to Rucker, Usher will mentor Legend's team, while will.i.am will be the mentor on Stefani's team and Normani joins Team Kelly as her adviser.