Dave Matthews Among Artists Scheduled For Love Rocks Concert

This year's line-up has been announced for the annual Love Rocks NYC benefit concert. This year's concert will be held on March 12th at the historic Beacon Theater in New York City. Proceeds from the annual event go to the non-profit organization God's Love We Deliver that helps deliver food and groceries to New Yorkers too unwell to shop or cook for themselves.

This year's performers include Dave Matthews, Jackson Browne, Cyndi Lauper, Leon Bridges, Macy Gray, Chris Robinson, Rich Robinson, Warren Haynes, Jimmie Vaughan, Ivan Neville, and others.

Co-executive producer John Varvatos pointed out, “All of these incredible artists give their time, talent, passion, and hearts for this amazing cause.” He added that when he and Greg Williamson began this venture four years ago, they never would have expected it to have grown into such an anticipated event. Tickets go on-sale Friday, January 24th through Ticketmaster.