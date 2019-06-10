David Ortiz Recovering From Surgery After Being Shot In Dominican Republic

Former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz was shot outside a bar in Santo Domingo in his native Dominican Republic. on Sunday (6/9) night around 8:50 p.m. local time. Police say Ortiz was ambushed by a man who got off a motorcycle and shot him in the back, although they're not sure if Big Papi was the intended target. Two other people were wounded, including Jhoel Lopez, a Dominican TV host who was with Ortiz, and a third person who was not identified.

Ortiz is recovering from surgery where parts of his intestines and colon, as well as his gallbladder, were removed. The 43-year-old also suffered liver damage when a gunman fired at him from nearly point-blank range during an ambush at the Dial Bar and Lounge. According to Ortiz' media assistant Leo Lopez, “Doctors say he is out of danger, but he is heavily sedated and will be in intensive care for the next 24 hours.”

According to police spokesman Col. Frank Duran Mejia, the shooting suspect, who was captured and beaten by a group of people outside the bar, was identified as 25-year-old Eddy Feliz Garcia.