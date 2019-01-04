DeAndre Hopkins Donating His Playoff Check To Family Of 7-Year-Old Drive-By Shooting Victim

When Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins heard about 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes, he knew what he wanted to do. Jazmine was killed when a pickup truck pulled up next to the car she was riding in, and someone began shooting. While police have not yet identified the gunman, they believe it was a random, albeit tragic, incident.

Hopkins took to Instagram to announce his intentions. Saying, "When I see Jazmine Barnes’ face, I see my own daughter." Adding that he would be donating his entire check from this weekend's game against the Indianapolis Colts to Barnes' family to help them pay for funeral costs. That check amounts to about $29,000.

Hopkins said that he was motivated to make this gesture because of how well the people of Houston have treated him and his teammates during his time as a member of the Texans.