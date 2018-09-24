Delta Airlines Eliminating Boarding Passes For Some Flights

Delta Air Lines will soon be using new technology at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport for those departing on international flights that should help travelers breeze through security before boarding their flights. In exchange, you will have to give up some of your privacy.

Delta will be implementing facial recognition software that was recently approved by the federal government. In partnership with the Transportation Security Administration and U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the new program is intended to streamline the pre-flight process from curb to gate.

Not everyone is in favor of this, including the American Civil Liberties Union, who caution those in favor of facial recognition often overestimate its effectiveness. Citing data from the Department of Homeland Security that indicates 1 in 25 users will be rejected, even though they have the proper credentials. Therefore, Delta is assuring its passengers that using facial recognition is completely optional. However, those who do choose to use it, could save up to ten minutes.