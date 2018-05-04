Diseases From Tick, Mosquito, & Flea Bites Have Tripled

Federal health officials reported this week that since 2004, at least nine new diseases have been discovered that are a direct result from bites by ticks, mosquitoes, or fleas. And the number of people contracting those diseases has tripled!

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention says this emphasizes the importance of protecting yourself when you're out in your yard, or on a hike through the woods. New tickborne diseases like Heartland virus are now showing up in the continental United States, as cases of Lyme disease and other known infections continue to rise.

Between 2004 and 2016, about 643,000 cases of 16 insect-borne illnesses were reported to the C.D.C. 27,000 a year in 2004, rising to 96,000 by 2016. The actual numbers were undoubtedly far larger. For example, the C.D.C. estimates that about 300,000 Americans get Lyme disease each year, but only about 35,000 diagnoses are reported.

Ticks spread Lyme disease, anaplasmosis, babesiosis, Rocky Mountain spotted fever, rabbit fever, Powassan virus and other ills, some of them only recently discovered. And one of the areas with the highest increase is right here in the northeast.