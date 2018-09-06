Dolly Parton Will Be 2019 Musicares Person Of The Year

Dolly Parton has had a pretty remarkable career for anyone. But especially for a young girl who grew up in poverty in the Smoky Mountains of Tennessee and based her image on the town tramp.

She's won 153 awards in her distinguished career, including 9 Grammys, (and nominated for a total of 46, as many as Bruce Springsteen and Beyonce; the most by a woman.) Dolly also has more number one country songs (26) than any other woman and she has been inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. Now she'll be able to add Music Cares Person of the Year to those honors. The first person from the Nashville community to receive that award.

The organization decided on Parton due to her creative accomplishments and her work with the Dollywood Foundation and the Imagination Library, which has provided more than 100 million books to children from birth to 5 years old in the U.S., Canada, Australia and the U.K.

Dolly will receive the award after after a live auction and tribute concert at the Los Angeles Convention Center on February 10, 2019; two days before the Grammys. In a press release, Dolly said, "I am so excited and humbled to be honored as MusiCares Person of the Year. It's even more special knowing the gala benefits music people in need. I can't wait to hear all of the great artists singing my music.”