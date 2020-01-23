Don't Fall For The Latest Scam

There's always a new gimmick that crooks are using to try and part you from your hard-earned money. The latest involves an official looking text message supposedly from Fed Ex. It tells you there's a package for you, and you simply need to set up your delivery options. It even includes a phony tracking number to add to its supposed authenticity. All you need to do is click on the link that's conveniently provided.

However, once you do that, you're asked to take a brief survey, and in exchange you'll have your choice of an expensive gift, that you'll receive for free! All you need to do is pay for the shipping. That's when you're prompted to enter your credit card information. Once you've done that, you've handed your good credit over to some no good thief. The process also involved signing up for a 14-day trial to the company selling the too-good-to-be-true products. After the trial, the company charges the listed card a whopping $98.85 every month, and will send a new supply of whatever reward was claimed from the survey.

It is never safe to click on an unknown link, and you should never click one you suspect coming from a spammer. If you do, definitely don't enter any of your personal information like social security number, or bank account information; especially if you have any suspicion about the source of the link.