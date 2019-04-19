Don't Kill Those Dandelions

The name, Dandelion (Taraxacum officinale), comes from the French dent de lion, meaning lion’s tooth, referring to its toothed leaves. And many people consider them a nuisance, or an eyesore and do their best to get rid of them. But before you spray some chemical on your lawn to kill off those pesky dandelions, you may want to reconsider. Here's why:

They're not weeds. They are actually from the same family as the sunflower.

Every part of the dandelion is edible.

1 cup of dandelion greens provides more than the recommended daily requirement of Vitamin K and Vitamin A.

Dandelions contain more pollen and nectar, and bloom earlier, than most spring flowers.

Bees, beetles, butterflies, and birds all eat various parts of the plant.

Herbalists use dandelions to treat skin conditions, asthma, low blood pressure, poor circulation, ulcers, constipation, and colds.

So maybe hold off on mowing the lawn, or raise the mower up a bit, and don't spray the dandelions.