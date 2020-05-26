Doobie Brothers 50th Anniversary Reunion Tour Postponed

There hadn't been too many concert tours remaining for the summer of 2020, but one of the biggest remaining has now pulled the plug. The Doobie Brothers' 50th Anniversary Tour which was scheduled to begin in two weeks, has been pushed back to 2021.

The tour was scheduled to reunite former keyboardist and lead singer Michael McDonald with the group. However, in a statement issued by the band they said, "This decision has been made with the health and safety of the Doobie Brothers’ fans, crew and local employees in mind."

In addition to McDonald the lineup included co-founders Tom Johnston and Patrick Simmons, plus long-time guitarist John McFee, along with members of the current Doobies touring band.

The tour will now start in the same place it was scheduled to begin this year, West Palm Beach, on July 17, 2021, will end October 21st in New Orleans. The band's induction into the Rock n ' Roll Hall of Fame this spring was also impacted by the pandemic. That is now scheduled to take place on November 7th.