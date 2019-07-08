Duran Duran Preparing For Moon Landing Anniversary Concert

The Apollo mission that first landed men on the moon, is celebrarting it's 50th anniversary this month. In commemoration of that historic event, Duran Duran will be performing at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on July 16th in front of a backdrop featuring the Saturn 1B launch vehicle as well as other rockets and space craft. The concert will be held at the Rocket Garden at the space center's visitor complex.

The Dutch art-duo Studio Drift was chosen by Duran Duran to choreograph a drone light show to accompany their performance. You can see their work by clicking here.

Tickets are $300 for the show, which will begin at 10:30pm. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the STEAM education programs of the non-profit Aldrin Family Foundation.