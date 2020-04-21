Ed Sheeran Keeping Busy While In Lockdown

A lot of folks are finding it difficult to pass the time while being in lockdown during the coronavirus crisis. One superstar who seems to be managing ways to keep himself from getting bored is Ed Sheeran. He's been writing a lot! A lot of music, as you might expect, but also a lot of checks!

The singer has donated more than a million pounds to local charities in his native Suffolk, England. That's the equivalent of 1.2 million U.S. dollars. The money was split among several charities that Ed is involved in, including a local children's hospital ward. A source close to the singer said that Ed knows the area and these charities adding that his donations will have a massive impact.