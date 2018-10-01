Ed Sheeran Spotted In Branford

If you had stopped by Tommy Sullivan's Pub in Branford this past Friday night, you may have run into an unlikely patron sipping a Guinness with his fiance. None other than Ed Sheeran!

According to the New Haven Register, who spoke with bar owner Maeve Sullivan, the two came into the pub a little before Midnight Friday night. They had apparently been attending a wedding, and some of the wedding party joined them a short time later.

Sheeran was described as being "polite" and "nice." While the other patrons in the establishment gave them their space, allowing them to enjoy their time together. Once they were ready to leave, Sullivan asked for a picture, with which Ed graciously posed. And then willingly took pictures with whoever wanted one before they went on their way.