Eddie Money Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Rocker Eddie Money revealed over the weekend he has been diagnosed with Stage 4 esophageal cancer. “I thought I was going in to get a checkup, and he told me that I got cancer,” Money said.

Money's comments appear in a video released Saturday from his AXS TV reality series "Real Money." The full episode airs September 12th. In the video, Money says he discovered he had cancer after what he thought was a routine checkup. The 70-year-old, whose real name is Edward Mahoney learned that the disease had spread to his liver and lymph nodes.

Earlier this year, the singer had heart valve sugery which led to a bout of pneumonia forcing the cancellation of his summer tour. Money said his fate is "in God's hands."