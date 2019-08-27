Eddie Murphy Returns To SNL For First Time Since 1984

The 45th season of Saturday Night Live begins on September 28th, and the first crop of hosts and musical guests have been announced. The first show of the season will be hosted, for the fourth time, by Woody Harrelson with Billie Eilish as the musical guest.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge will make her SNL hosting debut on October 5th, with musical guest Taylor Swift. It will be Swift's third time as the featured performer.

David Harbour, from the Netflix show Stranger Things, will host the October 12th show, with Camila Cabello as the musical guest.

Kristen Stewart will host on November 2nd, and SNL alum Eddie Murphy will make his much-anticipated return to Studio 8H on December 21st for the usually star-studded Christmas episode.

NBC has yet to confirm who will be on the official cast for Season 45. While Kate McKinnon’s contract expired in May, she is still expected to be part of the show in some capacity.